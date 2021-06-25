‘Janhvi ji’ is not in a mood to entertain paps on a Thursday morning

The day started on a high note as we spotted our favourite celebrities going about their schedules. We snapped Janhvi Kapoor all masked up as she gets snapped post-workout. The fashionable actress easily carried a stylish sporty look. South Indian actor Vijay Deverakonda gets snapped at a private airport. The 32-year-old actor will a boxer in the upcoming film, Liger. The film will also have Bollywood actress Ananya Panday in a pivotal role. Sara Ali Khan goes to the same workout studio as Janhvi. Well, seems like couples who work out together, stay together and Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber just prove this right. Rakul Preet Singh dons a quirky pair of denim for her airport look. Watch the video to know more!