Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor believe in ‘sisters who workout together, stay together’

We also snapped Raveena Tandon with her beautiful daughter, and more! Check out the video.
The celebs know how to keep the midweek woes at bay as they indulge in some of the other activities. Wednesday got Janhvi Kapoor to sweat it out with Pilates. The actress’s toned physique was evident in the outfit she had donned. But today Janhvi did not sweat out in the gym alone, younger sister Khushi Kapoor too joined her for the drill. She wore a grey sports bra with black sweatpants. Meanwhile, her evil eye slippers caught our attention. Raveena Tandon gets snapped with her daughter Rasha Thadani at the airport. Did you know the actress was just 21 years old when she decided to adopt two daughters in 1995? Both her adopted daughters are now married and have kids that make her a grandmother. All this and a lot more celebs in the video right here.

