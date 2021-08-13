Janhvi Kapoor bumps into airport staff; Sister Khushi Kapoor gets confused for her sister by a man

Thursday for the Kapoor sisters started with a hectic travel schedule. While Janhvi arrived earlier than Khushi at the airport, she rushed to board her flight. Janhvi who was seemingly late for her boarding bumped into the airport staff but was also seen apologising. Khushi Kapoor dressed in a white spaghetti top with matching pants and a checked shirt for her flight. A fellow traveller approached Khushi Kapoor assuming that she was Janhvi Kapoor. Watch the video to know more.