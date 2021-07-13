Janhvi Kapoor flaunts her curvaceous body in a beige body-hugging dress

Sunday did not mean a relaxing weekend for some of our B’town actors. The Kapoor belle had her ‘work mode’ on despite the weekend. The young vivacious actress looked jaw-dropping today. Janhvi donned an alluring tanned coloured, ruched bodycon that complemented her maintained figure. Nora Fatehi was seen making her way to an Apple store in the city. The actress seemed to be in a splurging mood. For her outing, Nora kept it simple and comfortable in a white basic t-shirt and a pair of shorts. Mandira Bedi was snapped for the first time since the death of her husband, Raj Kaushal. Raj Kaushal died two weeks ago, at the age of 49 due to a heart attack. Check out the video to know more!