Janhvi Kapoor FLAUNTS her hourglass figure in a SULTRY skin-hugging jumpsuit

The 'Dhadak' actor exactly knows how to grab all the attention. The bonafide fashionista left everyone impressed by her style as she pulled off a modest peach jumpsuit. She kept her look simple and accessorised it with diamond earrings. With blue bold winged eyes and nude lips, Janhvi aced the retro look. The Kapoor belle is quite experimental with her silhouettes and does not fear to take the bold road.