Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Kangana Ranaut and other celebs step out amid heavy Mumbai rains

Mumbai 13 Views 0 comments

Mumbai and its rains are no new to everyone. While the city witnesses some heavy downpours, our tinsel town belles remain undeterred as they step out. Janhvi Kapoor in neon sportswear stepped out for her Pilates workout. Sara Ali Khan chooses to groove on a rainy day as she gets snapped outside her dance class. The actress dressed in workout attire was seen carrying a yoga mat. Kriti Sanon looked effortlessly stylish in a monochrome dress and had her fashion game on. Actress Neha Sharma and her sister Aisha Sharma made for a stunning sibling. Kangana Ranaut was snapped outside a gym post-workout.

 

