Janhvi Kapoor speaks fluent French. Janhvi wasn't that fluent in Hindi but she worked hard and look at her command over the language now. Perhaps, she is a linguist and therefore is a quick learner. Her French accent is on point too. By the way, did you know that she has also learnt Spanish?
