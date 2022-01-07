Janhvi Kapoor speaks fluent French

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Jan 07, 2022 02:36 PM IST  |  14.2K
   

Janhvi Kapoor speaks fluent French. Janhvi wasn't that fluent in Hindi but she worked hard and look at her command over the language now. Perhaps, she is a linguist and therefore is a quick learner. Her French accent is on point too. By the way, did you know that she has also learnt Spanish?