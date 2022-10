Kapoor Khandan! Janhvi Kapoor to Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora: Who was the most stylish celeb at Sonam K Ahuja’s Diwali bash? Shanaya Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Jahaan Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Karan Boolani attended Sonam's Diwali party. Watch this clip to see who wore what at Sonam K Ahuja’s first Diwali party after welcoming son Vayu K Ahuja.