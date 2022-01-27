Open In App
Home
Entertainment
TV
Rooms
Lifestyle
Fashion
Korean
Tech
More
All
Latest
Photos
Web Stories
Videos
Welcome User
Logout
Login
Home
Entertainment
Korean
Fashion
TV
Lifestyle
Web Series
Videos
Photos
Web Stories
Rooms
Podcasts
Privacy Policy
Terms of use
Contact Us
About Us
PINKVILLA
Login/Sign Up to Continue
By continuing, you accept the
Terms of Use
and
Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Home
>
Videos
>
Events
>
Janhvi, Khushi & Boney Kapoor receive late Sridevi’s award
Janhvi, Khushi & Boney Kapoor receive late Sridevi’s award
by
Pinkvilla Desk
|
Published on Jan 27, 2022 01:06 PM IST |
22.1K
Janhvi, Khushi & Boney Kapoor receive late Sridevi’s award. Watch this emotional moment of the Kapoor family where they are seen receiving Sridevi’s posthumous award.
Events
Sridevi
You May Like This
Sridevi's last video was all things happy!
“Sridevi aur Janhvi ka comparison?” Ashutosh Rana reacts
'Ask him to leave', when late Sridevi got angry at a press conference
When Madhuri Dixit, Sridevi, Rekha & SRK came together! #throwback
More Videos
"Jaan!" Sridevi calls Boney Kapoor closer & kisses him
Bollywood & its golden affair with the SILK saree Rekha, Sridevi, Kangana, or Vidya; Who wore it better?
“I can’t agree to this! Main bachpan se kaam kar rahi hu as an actor” A sweet message late Sridevi had for her
” You all really touched my heart” When an on stage performance by kids made late Sridevi emotional