Jasmin Bhasin & Aly Goni on pressures of a relationship, being BFFs, losing out on films & new song

Jasmin Bhasin & Aly Goni in a candid chat with Pinkvilla

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Sep 05, 2022 04:35 PM IST  |  3.9K

In a candid chat with Pinkvilla, Jasmin Bhasin & Aly Goni talk about their new song - ‘Sajaunga Lutkar Bhi’, about not being like a normal couple, the importance of freedom in a relationship, on insecurities and being each other’s support system. Aly also opens up on losing out on films, having a positive outlook and dealing with the challenging time. 

 