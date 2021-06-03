Jasmin Bhasin reaches the airport to give Aly Goni a warm welcome

Check out their adorable PDA!
Mumbai

The couple gained immense love and attention after they transitioned their bond from being 'just friends' to lovers. In no time, they became one of the most loved couples in town. Aly Goni, who flew out of the city a while back, received an overwhelming welcome from his girlfriend. A visibly exhilarated Jasmin Bhasin, who couldn’t hold back her excitement, made her way to the airport with his favourite Starbucks beverage for him. They both shared a momentary hug and soon proceeded out of the airport. Watch the video to know more.

