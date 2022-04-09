Jaya Bachchan takes approval from daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the red carpet. Jaya Bachchan turns a year older today and the member of parliament and legendary actress has wishes pouring in for her big day. On the occasion of her birthday, here is a sweet throwback video of the senior actress with her daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan where Jaya sweetly asked Aishwarya if she is looking okay before the paparazzi clicked her pictures. Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are extremely close and never miss an opportunity to shower love on each other.