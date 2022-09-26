"Jeet gaya!" This contestant is the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12; Watch special guests and finalists. The results are finally out! Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is among the top-rated shows on TV and enjoys a massive fan following owing to its unique concept. It is hosted by Rohit Shetty. However, after a successful journey, Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 edged towards its end and fans were quite excited to see the winner of this season. Tushar Kalia was declared the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 yesterday evening. He is a talented choreographer in the entertainment sector. He has worked with numerous actors and was a participant in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.