'Jis desh ka khate hain...', Hindustani Bhau files a police complaint. Hindustani Bhau lost his cool when he saw a person praising Pakistan and saying mean things about India after the India-Pak match. He filed a complaint against this person and wants action to be taken. The reality show star has often said that he is a patriot and loves India from the bottom of his heart. Watch the video to know more.