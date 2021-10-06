"Jitna bakwas scene ho, never complain": Late Vinod Khanna's last public speech. As we celebrate the 75th birth anniversary of one of Bollywood's iconic actors, Vinod Khanna, here is this viral speech of the late actor where he reveals some of his secrets. He says that one thing that helped him in his career is his ability to adjust and do what he has been asked to after he followed the advice of his Guru. Watch this entire clip to know what Vinod Khanna had to say to film students.