John Krasinski jokes Jack Ryan Season 3 makes him want to "GO BACK" to The Office

After a wait game of a few years, John Krasinski is finally bringing back Tom Clancy's beloved character Jack Ryan! In an EXCLUSIVE chat with Pinkvilla, John Krasinski and Michael Kelly, who plays Mike November, spoke candidly about Jack Ryan Season 3. Their fun conversation touched upon doing risky stunts (like being thrown off a Black Hawk helicopter!) in Jack Ryan and how different the experience is from The Office, possibly saying goodbye to the popular series after Season 4, their interest when it comes to starring in Ryanverse spin-offs and more.