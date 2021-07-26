Johnny Lever and Rajpal Yadav sat down together to praise each other and the internet has gone BESERK!

Watch the video to know more.
Mumbai Updated: July 26, 2021 10:25 am 13 Views 0 comments

Two Bollywood gems Johnny Lever and Rajpal Yadav are both hailed as comedy kings. It is nearly impossible to declare anyone to be better than the other. Both brilliant actors have contributed to the ever-changing landscape of cinema. Johnny Lever and Rajpal Yadav are ready to set the audience on a laughing spree with their movie Hungama 2. On Thursday, Rajpal Yadav conducted an IG live and delighted fans when he got Johnny Lever on board. Watch the video to find out more.

