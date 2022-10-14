'Jr. NTR's mother is from my village': Rishab Shetty on Kantara Success, Kirik Party 2, Bell Bottom

Rishab Shetty in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla opens up about the success of his directorial, Kantara, explains what went into creating the iconic 40-minute finale of the film, and opens up on how he always wanted to be an actor and not a director. Rishab also gives an update on Kirik Party 2, Bell Bottom 2, and reveals how happy he is to see the rise of the Kannada Film Industry. Rishab confesses to being a big Jr. NTR fan as he they are from the same village. Watch Full Video

