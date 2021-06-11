Juhi Chawla CLARIFIES her stance on 5G: Iss SHOR mein bhot hi important message kho gaya

The Bollywood actress was recently in the limelight after she had filed a plea against the installation of a 5G network across the country. However, the petition has been dismissed by the HC and the court also fined Juhi of INR 20 lakh. In a recent video on her social media handle, the actress appealed to everyone and said that she is not ‘against 5G’, but that she wants the relevant authorities to emphasize that 5G will not hurt anyone. The video comes a few days after the HC dismissed her plea.