Juhi Chawla twins with husband Jay Mehta in green at a wedding #BackToTheTime.The actress looked graceful in a sea-green intricate Anarkali. She accessorised her look with two neckpieces and a maang tika. Juhi’s husband and business magnate Jay wore a green kurta and a Nehru jacket. For those unaware, Jay Mehta is an Indian businessman, son of Mahendra Mehta and Hemlata Mehta and grandson of Nanji Kalidas Mehta, who owns the Mehta Group which is spread over Africa, India, Canada and USA.