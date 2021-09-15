Just Kareena Kapoor enjoying yummy food. Kareena is known for her fitness routine. The actress even became a size zero for her role in Tashan. Nevertheless, the actress is a big time foodie who loves to indulge in junk food like all of us. Here is a compilation of all the times Kareena didn't feel guilty while gorging on to her favourite calorie loaded food. We are sure, this will tempt you to have your cheat meal. Watch the video to evoke your cravings.