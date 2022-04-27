"Kaise halat mein photo le rahe ho yaar" Rashami Desai hurts herself on the sets of The Khatra Khatra show. Watch this latest video from The Khatra Khatra show which is hosted by Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Bharti Singh. Rashami Desai was spotted arriving earlier than usual to her vanity and when cameras went closer, they discovered the actress has hurt her leg while doing a stunt on the show.