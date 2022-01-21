Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa spills the beans about her father that not many know about! The Singham star got his daughter Nysa for an event and shared that he shares a different bond with her when asked about their relationship with each other. Ajay answered, "There are times when Nysa behaves like my mother and tells me how and what are the wrong things I do. She corrects me. Our generation has to learn from the younger generation. When I have to learn about technology, I go to her.” Ajay is definitely a doting father to Nysa. The proud daughter too had something sweet to say for her father. Watch to know more.