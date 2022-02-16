Kajol, Shaan & others reach Bappi Lahiri's house to pay last respects

Kajol, Shaan & others reach Bappi Lahiri's house to pay last respects. Padmini Kolhapuri, Abhijeet Bhattacharya, Alka Yagnik  and many reached the residence of late Bappi Lahiri. Watch the video to know more.
 
 
 
 