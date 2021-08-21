"Kal Rakshabandhan hai na isiliye kuch special nahi kar rahe" Birthday girl Nikki Tamboli's plans. Nikki Tamboli turns 25 today, the actress was spotted leaving for a family vacation in a rare video with her parents today. Dressed in a vibrant colourful indo western dress, the actress thanked the paparazzi for wishing her and shared that she doesn't really have a party planned for her big day as it's Rakshabandhan tomorrow and she will be spending time with her family. The actress lost her brother Jatin Tamboli on May 4 and has been focusing on her work & been a pillar of strength for her family ever since that.