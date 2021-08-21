"Kal Rakshabandhan hai na isiliye kuch special nahi kar rahe" Birthday girl Nikki Tamboli's plans
"Kal Rakshabandhan hai na isiliye kuch special nahi kar rahe" Birthday girl Nikki Tamboli's plans. Nikki Tamboli turns 25 today, the actress was spotted leaving for a family vacation in a rare video with her parents today. Dressed in a vibrant colourful indo western dress, the actress thanked the paparazzi for wishing her and shared that she doesn't really have a party planned for her big day as it's Rakshabandhan tomorrow and she will be spending time with her family. The actress lost her brother Jatin Tamboli on May 4 and has been focusing on her work & been a pillar of strength for her family ever since that.