Kalki Koechlin on SHOCKING judgements: Been called a Russian prostitute, asked where’s the husband?

Not every thespian has the knack of stretching their boundaries and challenging themselves, but Kalki Koechlin is known for her unconventional body of work in the Hindi film industry. The skilled actress has not just delivered some remarkable performances such as Dev D, Girl in Yellow Boots, Sacred Games and Gully Boy, among others, in her decade-long career but is also a proud recipient of a National Film Award (Special Jury Award) for her stellar performance in Margarita With A Straw. Born to French parents, Kalki is a ‘desi’ at heart and love to embrace the Indian culture. Here, she takes us on a ride into her cinematic journey spanning for more than 12 years and also makes some jolting revelations. Watch!