Kangana Ranaut, Nora Fatehi, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Sara Ali Khan spotted in the city

Maharashtra’s lockdown relaxation sees Bollywood divas in action! Check out the video.
Mumbai 70 Views 0 comments

The Maharashtra Government on Friday announced that it will lift lockdown restrictions from Monday. Today, the streets of Mumbai were dazzling with some glamour and style. Kangana Ranaut arrived back in the city of dreams from her hometown Manali. The actress kept her look traditional for the travel and was all smiles for the cameras. Nora Fatehi paired an INR 4 lakh worth bag with a chic white crop top and denims. The dancing diva was snapped at a dubbing studio. Shilpa Shetty Kundra posed for the shutterbugs outside a dental clinic. Sara Ali Khan made her way to the gym for an energetic Monday motivation. Watch the video to find out all the spotted action of the day.

