Kanika Kapoor's son & daughters walk her down the aisle & during pheras. Baby Doll singer Kanika Kapoor tied the knot with London-based businessman Gautam Hathiramani in an intimate wedding on May 20. Kanika Kapoor was previously married to Raj Chandok. They got divorced in 2012. She is a mom to three kids- Aayana, Samara and Yuvraj. What fans of the singer loved most about her wedding was how all three of her kids were so involved in each festivity reflecting how much they loved their mom and new dad. Watch this video to see some beautiful moments of their family.