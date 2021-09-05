Kapoor family & friends celebrate late Rishi Kapoor's 69th birthday

The Kapoor family and industry friends like David Dhawan and Shatrughan Sinha got together for late Chintu ji's birthday. They celebrated with great pomp and show. If Rishi Kapoor was alive, he would have turned 69 this year. The late actor's last project Sharmaji Namkeen is all set to release and the makers dropped its first look on his birthday. Rishi Kapoor's elder brother Randhir Kapoor has faced a really tough time in the last one year as he has lost 3 of his siblings.