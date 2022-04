The Kapoor Girls ring in for Babita Kapoor's birthday; Ranbir Kapoor was spotted!

The Kapoor Girls ring in for Babita Kapoor's birthday; Ranbir Kapoor was spotted! Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Samaira Kapoor and Saif Alia Khan were papped outside Randhir Kapoor's house for the celebrations. We spotted Ranbir Kapoor outside a dubbing studio.

The Kapoor Girls ring in for Babita Kapoor's birthday; Ranbir Kapoor was spotted! Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Samaira Kapoor and Saif Alia Khan were papped outside Randhir Kapoor's house for the celebrations. We spotted Ranbir Kapoor outside a dubbing studio.