Kapoor sisters flies off for a vacation !

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Mar 14, 2022 03:40 PM IST  |  4.9K
   
Shamita Shetty spotted at kormakay salon seems to be in hurry, Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor with kids spotted at the airport as they flying for their vacation, Nikki Tamboli  looks stunning in a red outfit