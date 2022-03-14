Open In App
Home
Entertainment
TV
Rooms
Lifestyle
Fashion
Korean
Tech
More
All
Latest
Photos
Web Stories
Videos
Welcome User
Logout
Login
Home
Entertainment
Korean
Fashion
TV
Lifestyle
Web Series
Videos
Photos
Web Stories
Rooms
Podcasts
Privacy Policy
Terms of use
Contact Us
About Us
PINKVILLA
Login/Sign Up to Continue
By continuing, you accept the
Terms of Use
and
Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Home
>
Videos
>
Events
>
Kapoor sisters flies off for a vacation !
Kapoor sisters flies off for a vacation !
by
Pinkvilla Desk
|
Published on Mar 14, 2022 03:40 PM IST |
4.9K
Shamita Shetty spotted at kormakay salon seems to be in hurry, Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor with kids spotted at the airport as they flying for their vacation, Nikki Tamboli looks stunning in a red outfit
Shamita shetty
Events
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Nikki Tamboli
You May Like This
Why Karisma Kapoor is the best sister to Kareena Kapoor Khan!
"AAG LAGA DI MA'AM" MEDIA BANTER WITH VIDYA BALAN, WHO POSED LIKE A QUEEN, PROMOTING HER NEW FILM JALSA
Kareena Kapoor Khan's warm gesture for mom Babita
Ranveer Singh's sweet gesture for fans; Kareena Kapoor Khan spotted in the city
More Videos
Taimur has more fans than Saif Ali Khan & Kareena Kapoor. Here's proof!
Shamita Shetty, her mother & Raqesh Bapat spotted at a dinner date
Kareena Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan's romance is still alive!
"How's your new baby?" Kajol asks Kareena Kapoor Khan.