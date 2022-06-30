"Kar kya rahe ho?" Cameraman slips while capturing Malaika Arora & Arjun Kapoor

Malaika Arora & Arjun Kapoor are back in the city after spending a romantic vacation in the city of love, Paris.

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Jun 30, 2022 10:56 AM IST  |  13.2K

