"Kar kya rahe ho?" Cameraman slips while capturing Malaika Arora & Arjun Kapoor
Malaika Arora & Arjun Kapoor are back in the city after spending a romantic vacation in the city of love, Paris.
"Kar kya rahe ho?" Cameraman slips while capturing Malaika Arora & Arjun Kapoor. Malaika Arora & Arjun Kapoor are back in the city after spending a romantic vacation in the city of love, Paris. While the actors followed the COVID-19 safety protocols and asked people to keep distance from them, a camera person almost tripped and fell down.