Karan Johar on plans to show Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to Yash & Roohi, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, KWK7

In a candid chat with Pinkvilla, Karan Johar opens up about Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani - which features Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. He also opens up on what inspired him to direct an action film next, his plans to show Yash and Roohi Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, how Koffee With Karan was conceptualised, and his wish to get Rekha on his talk show.