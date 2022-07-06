Karan Johar In SUPER ENTERTAINING Rapid Fire Round | Koffee With Karan 7 | Shah Rukh Khan | RK-Alia

In a fun rapid fire round with Pinkvilla, Karan Johar REVEALS three things that nobody knows about him, talks about his favourite love story besides Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, wants to redeem himself as an actor after Bombay Velvet, recalls an incident when someone had made a pass at him, talks about the celebrity he would like to take along in the Bigg Boss house, and so much more.