Karanvir Bohra enjoys feeding his ‘lil birdie’; Watch the actor win the ‘best father’ title

Watch the heart-melting video right here!
Mumbai

The father of three daughters constantly shares adorable photos and videos with his children. Teejay Sidhu and her actor-husband became parents with the birth of their twin daughters, Bella and Vienna in 2016. After four years of pampering their twin daughters, the couple welcomed their third daughter, Gia Vanessa Snow in 2020. The actor is currently in Canada spending his time with his wife and 3 children. Karanvir Bohra is often seen doing his usual dad duties for his newborn baby girl. This video is sure to melt your hearts. Watch!

