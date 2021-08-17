Karanvir Bohra’s TWINS Bella and Vienna pay tribute on Independence Day by singing the national anthem

The hands-on parent of three never stops teaching his kids about Indian culture, and it is clearly evident in this video. The social media stars, Bella and Vienna take over the internet whenever Teejay Sidhu and Karanvir share their cute videos. They are now elder sisters to their third sibling, baby Gia Vanessa Snow. In the video posted yesterday, the two little wonders sang the national anthem as a tribute to the country. Here’s an adorable video of two little girls singing their way to your heart and fill it with sheer patriotism. Watch!