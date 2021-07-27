Karanvir Bohra is a TRAINED classical dancer in THIS form; Watch the video

Who would know that the TV actor and father of three beautiful girls know this dance form so well?
Mumbai 7 Views 0 comments

The actor is a popular name in the television circuit. Karanvir Bohra loves documenting his life on Instagram. Be it his happy moments with his 3 angels or sharing adorable moments with his wife, the actor shares every detail with his fans. But did you know that the brilliant actor is a trained Kathak dancer? In his recent Instagram post, he bestowed gratitude to his Guru before performing the classic dance form.

Comments

Add new comment

What’s New
Shilpa Rao & Yasser Desai’s fun BTS clips from Mixtape Rewind| Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin/Nazar Ke Samne
Third time in a row, Tara Sutaria flaunts her favourite flared ripped jeans with a DISTINCT style
Alia Bhatt dips herself from head to toe in BLACK as she runs errands around the city
Indian fencer Bhavani Devi makes HISTORY by becoming the FIRST to win a fencing match at the Olympics
Shilpa Rao & Yasser Desai REVEAL their singer crush | Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin/Nazar Ke Samne
Ganesh Acharya and his daughter Soundarya Acharya DANCE on a romantic song, and the Internet loves this duet

Popular Videos
Shilpa Rao & Yasser Desai’s fun BTS ...
Third time in a row, Tara Sutaria flaunts ...
Alia Bhatt dips herself from head to toe ...
Indian fencer Bhavani Devi makes HISTORY by becoming ...
Shilpa Rao & Yasser Desai REVEAL their singer ...
Ganesh Acharya and his daughter Soundarya Acharya DANCE ...
Rupali Ganguly shares a RARE reel with her ...
Kiara Advani with rumoured BF Sidharth Malhotra & ...