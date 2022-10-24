Kareen Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan celebrate Diwali, host dinner for family members. Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated a low-key Diwali with family this year and it was all about love, light and laughter. The family dinner was attended by Neetu Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena's cousin Armaan Jain and his wife Anissa, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu. Kareena's dad Randhir Kapoor was also clicked at the dinner with Babita. Sharing about how the Kapoors will celebrate Diwali this year, Randhir Kapoor had recently said, “Very low-key because many of us are not there in this life anymore, so we are doing it quietly among ourselves. We are meeting each other, but just the family. When we meet that itself becomes a party, as we are a very big family. From tonight onwards, someone or the other is hosting it (get-togethers), but it will just be the family.”