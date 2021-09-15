Kareena Kapoor Khan & Jeh’s nanny get stopped at airport security; WATCH why

Kareena Kapoor Khan & her son’s nanny get stopped at airport security; WATCH why. Amidst the spread of the pandemic and high cases yet again, safety has become the first priority for everyone. Today when Kareena Kapoor Khan arrived at the Mumbai airport for a secret vacation with her sons and husband Saif Ali Khan yet again. The actress and her staff were both stopped and their documents were thoroughly checked to ensure their proper vaccination. The actress along with her staff waited patiently and got the documents checked helping the security at the airport do their job efficiently.