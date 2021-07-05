Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor with daughter, and others arrive at Randhir Kapoor’s new home

Watch the Kapoors reunite for a puja ritual at Randhir Kapoor's new house.
Joining Bebo was Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and Aadar Jain who arrived at Randhir Kapoor’s new home for griha pravesh. Bebo was seen arriving at her father Randhir Kapoor’s residence on Friday afternoon. Kareena was seen sporting a black mask, however, she briefly took it off to pose for the shutterbugs. She made an ethereal appearance in a classic white kurta, matching pants, and the ‘bindi’ accentuated her ethnic look. Karisma Kapoor and her daughter Samiera Kapoor were also spotted outside Randhir’s new residence. Randhir Kapoor’s sister-in-law Neetu Kapoor arrived with her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Randhir’s nephew Aadar Jain also attended the griha pravesh puja. The family reunited for a puja ritual at Randhir Kapoor's new house.

