Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora & Amrita arrive in style at Manish Malhotra’s residence

Check out the video to watch this stylish gang of Bollywood BFFs.
Mumbai 52 Views 0 comments

Bebo looked absolutely stunning in a black bodycon dress. She accessorized her attire with black sunnies, a pair of leopard print heels, and a tangerine handbag. Karisma Kapoor donned a black midi dress. The actress recently celebrated her 47th birthday. Amrita was seen making a casual style statement in a cool black t-shirt and baggy jeans. While everyone sported black colour in their outfit, Malaika Arora rocked a red loungewear set. Earlier today, the star got her second dose of vaccination. Watch the video to know more!

