Karishma Tanna OPENS UP on the unfair treatment with TV stars: Kaam kisine nahi diya ‘Sanju’ ke baad

Did you know the tall beauty started her career at 17? Karishma Tanna established herself as a household name from her debut TV serial Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi itself and since then there has been no looking back for this strong woman. The actress transitioned from a model to being an actor and even dabbled in hosting. At present, she stands out to be the most successful and popular name in the Indian television industry. Here, the actress talks about the struggles she went through in her 20 years long illustrious journey, the disparity in treatment between the film stars and small screen actors, and even speaks her mind on the infamous topic of ‘insider vs outsider’. Watch the video to know more!