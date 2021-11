Karishma Tanna recreated Tip Tip Barsa Paani before Katrina Kaif. The gorgeous Karishma Tanna who is reportedly soon getting married stole the show with her performance on Tip Tip Barsa Pani in a reality show. This is a throwback video that gives us a glimpse of the actress' talent. She wore a yellow saree just like Raveena Tandon. Watch the video to know more.