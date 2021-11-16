Kartik Aaryan on Dhamaka, 10 years in showbiz, struggling days and why he misses being uncensored

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Kartik Aaryan opens up about his upcoming film - Dhamaka, completing a decade in the film business, sharing an apartment with 12 other people during his struggling days, birthday plans, definition of success, plans to get into production, and about his diverse slate of films ahead including, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Shehzada and Freddy. He also plays the fun game, ‘Line Ek Emotion Anek’. Check it out!