Kartik Aaryan does a crazy thing for a fan; Sunny Leone spotted with kids. Two female fans were standing outside Kartik's house to meet him. While this is a very common scenario, what is not common is, the star actually coming down to meet them. We also spotted Kangana Ranaut, Ananya Panday in city. Adorable couple Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani were also clicked