Katrina Kaif & Aditya Roy Kapur arrive in time for Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt's wedding? We spotted both Katrina and Aditya arriving in Mumbai recently and fans are speculating that it has something to do with the upcoming wedding of Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt. Well Katrina Kaif is of one of Alia Bhatt's closest friends in the industry and the two have often spoken about how much they respect and admire each other's work. Whereas Aditya is one of Ranbir's best friends.