Katrina Kaif FIRST appearance post false engagement rumours; Twins with Salman Khan in latest video. Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan are all set to start shooting for Tiger 3. The actress was dressed in an all black look and so was Salman Khan. This was Katrina's first public appearance post false engagement rumours with actor Vicky Kaushal, which were later clarified by the actress' team.