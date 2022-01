Katrina Kaif leaves Mumbai while Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan arrive together; Kajol, Kriti Sanon & Rubina Dilaik spotted. Vicky and Sara arrived from their shoot in Indore. Rubina Dilaik blew kisses to cameras while looking like a diva. Kriti Sanon was snapped at Maddock's office. Kajol was clicked after her workout session. Watch the video to know more.