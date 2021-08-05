Katrina Kaif & Mark Zuckerberg are fans of this Tokyo Olympics Javelin finalist! India's Neeraj Chopra has entered the finals of the Javelin Throw and that too in his first attempt. Yes! You heard that right. Chopra on Wednesday stunned everyone with his 'perfect throw' and said that he would need the same performance with a higher score to be in contention for India's maiden track-and-field medal at the Olympics. Neeraj Chopra became the first Indian Javelin Thrower to enter the finals of the Games with a big throw of 86.65 m that put him on the top of the Group A qualification. The Army Officer came in the spotlight in 2016 when he became the World Champion at the age of just 19 at the IAAF World Under-20 Athletics Championship. His fans list consists of celebrities Mark Zuckerberg, Shilpa Shetty, Katrina Kaif, VVS Laxman, Shikhar Dhawan, among others. Watch this video of him prepping for Olympics 2020.