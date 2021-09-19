Katrina Kaif's duplicate will blow your mind. Meet Alina Rai, an aspiring actress who is turning heads because of her uncanny similarity with Katrina Kaif. Alina has a following of 202K on Instagram and currently is an influencer. She posts funny and fashion related content mostly. How similar do you find her with Katrina? Let us know in the comments.
